Maharshi Box Office Records: Mahesh Babu Creates History In These Centres!

In Kerala

Maharshi has set a new day 1 record on Kerala too. The Mahesh Babu starrer that made a direct release in Kerala went on to become the top grossing Telugu movie on day 1. By collecting Rs 2.9 lakh on day 1 it surpassed the record previously held by Geeta Govindam

Nizam

Maharshi had registered solid pre-booking in the Nizam regions as well. It collected around Rs 6.38 crore on its opening day in Nizam regions to become the ever best non-Baahubali opener of this region. Apart from Baahubali series of movies, no other film has gone past the Rs 6 crore mark on day 1 in this region.

Guntur

The Mahesh Babu movie has reportedly set a non-Baahubali record in the Guntur region as well. Maharshi made a share of around Rs 4.4 crore from the Guntur regions on day 1, which is now an all-time record.

Chittoor

Maharshi reportedly went on to collect around Rs 7.24 lakh on its first day from Chittoor city. By collecting this much, the Maharshi has turned out to be the best opener of Mahesh Babu in this region.

Kakinada City – Share 50.29 lakh

Maharshi has earned a non-Baahubali record at Kakinada city as well. According to the reports, the film has made a share of around Rs 50.29 lakh.

Anantpur & Proddutur

Maharshi has turned out to be the best opener for Mahesh Babu in Anantpur And Proddutur Town. It fetched Rs 15.02 lakh and grossed Rs 28.24 lakh respectively on its day 1 from these regions.