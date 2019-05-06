Maharshi Box Office Targets: Mahesh Babu Movie Has To Break These Record To Be No.1

At The AP/TS Box Office

Maharshi is gearing up for a grand release in AP/TS regions. The film would eye to break the opening day collection record set by Agnaathavaasi. Reportedly, the film collected around Rs 26.33 crore on day 1.

First Weekend Collection

The records for the highest first weekend collections in AP/TS regions is being held by Chiranjeevi's Khaidi No.150. The movie had minted around Rs 46.58 crore on first weekend and Maharshi would be eyeing this record as well.

Worldwide Box Office

Maharshi will have to overtake Agnaathavaasi to emerge as the top day 1 opener at the worldwide box office. The Pawan Kalyan starrer had reportedly collected around Rs 39.12 crore on opening day.

First Weekend

Meanwhile, the record for the top opening weekend collections at the worldwide box office has been held by Bharat Ane Nenu, which fetched around Rs 59.80 crore on first weekend. Maharshi would be eyeing this record as well.

USA Box Office

Maharshi is expected to perform exceedingly well at the USA box office as well. The film would want to overtake the day 1 collection record at the USA box office, which is currently held by Agnaathavaasi. The film collected $1.5M on day 1.

Bharat Ane Nenu's Another Record

Here is yet another record, which is being held by Mahesh Babu's previous film Bharat Ane Nenu. Maharshi will have to collect above $2.8M to emerge as the top opening weekend grosser at the USA box office.