    Maharshi Ceded Distribution Rights: A Career-best For Mahesh Babu

    Last year, actor Mahesh Babu became the talk of the town for all the right reasons when Bharat Ane Nenu opened to a good response at the box office and received rave reviews from critics. The film, directed by ace director Koratala Siva, featured 'Prince' in the role of a Chief Minister and did full justice to his mass hero image. At present, the star is shooting for Maharshi which is one of the biggest releases of the year. The film is slated to hit screens on May 9, 2019 which has created a great deal of buzz amongst fans.

    Now, here is some big news about Maharshi. According to the latest reports, the film's Ceded distribution rights have been acquired by Narasimha Reddy for Rs 12.6 crore which is a record for a Mahesh Babu movie.

    Similarly, the overseas distribution rights have been acquired by Great India Films. Confirming the good news, the company tweeted that this is their fourth collaboration with the actor.

    Once Maharshi releases, Prince is likely to begin work on Mahesh 26 which is likely to be helmed by Anil Ravipudi.

    Maharshi features Pooja Hegde as the female lead and marks her first collaboration with Mahesh Babu. Actors Allari Naresh and Sai Kumar too are a part of the cast.

    So, are you looking forward to Maharshi? Tell us in the space below.

    Maharshi Teaser Is Out; Mahesh Babu Is Sure To Impress Everyone As Rishi!

    Story first published: Tuesday, April 9, 2019, 15:47 [IST]
