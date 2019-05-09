Maharshi Celebrity Reviews: Superstar Mahesh Babu Leaves Telugu Film Industry In Awe!

Just saw MAHARSHI.. Spell bounding performance from @urstrulyMahesh .. @allarinaresh was too good.. @hegdepooja was a stunner.. @directorvamshi handled every character with perfection.. writing dept is a big asset to d film.. Superb experience !! Don't miss it. — kona venkat (@konavenkat99) May 9, 2019

Kona Venkat

Popular film-maker and producer Kona Venkat has watched Mahesh Babu's Maharshi. He was one among the first celebrities to come up with a review about Maharshi. He showered praises on the film.

Superstar @urstrulyMahesh garu delivers out his career best performance with #Maharshi. Exhibits three different shades with ease👌👌 @directorvamshi Anna, @ThisIsDSP garu.. Congrats👍👍,, @allarinaresh bro u always prove what u r.. With this kind of characters 😊👌.. — Anil Ravipudi (@AnilRavipudi) May 9, 2019

Anil Ravipudi

F2 film-maker Anil Ravipudi too took to his twitter account to write a few words about Maharshi. The film-maker is heavily impressed with the movie and has mentioned that the film has a career best performance from Mahesh Babu.

Maharshi is a must watch movie for Mahesh and one of the best emotional stories in recent times. — Anil Sunkara (@AnilSunkara1) May 9, 2019

Anil Sunkara

Popular film producer Anil Sunkara tagged Maharshi as a must watch movie for Mahesh Babu. He has also mentioned that the film has one of the best emotional stories of the recent times.

From #Rajakumarudu to #Maharshi ... From RISHI to MAHA-RISHI..What a journey it's been. Maharshi has style and soul. Thought provoking and thoroughly enjoyable. Well done @directorvamshi. Congratulations SUPERSTAR & SUPERFANS 👌🌠❤ — Sudheer Babu (@isudheerbabu) May 9, 2019

Sudheer Babu

Actor Sudheer Babu is seemingly very impressed with Maharshi. He has sent out a very inspiring post after watching Maharshi. He has written that Maharshi has both style and soul associated with it.

#Maharshi is a finely crafted engrossing tale. @urstrulyMahesh handsome as always, delivers a versatile and stellar performance. A strong narrative from #Vamsipaidipally @thisisdsp adds soul to the music score. A sure winner ! Congratulations ! — Sharrath Marar (@sharrath_marar) May 9, 2019

Sharrath Marar

Film producer Sharrath Marar too has some great words to say about Mahesh Babu's Maharshi. He has praised Mahesh Babu's performance, Vamshi Paidipilly's direction and DSP's music works as well.

@directorvamshi cultivated a story in our hearts about Farming,Friendship,Villages& Values @urstrulyMahesh as a Student ,CEO ,Son ,Friend &lover showed Super Star performance once again.Special Mention pre climax fight👌🏻@allarinaresh is big asset to film pic.twitter.com/e23MTNRFnS — Meher Ramesh (@MeherRamesh) May 9, 2019

Meher Ramesh

Director Meher Ramesh has written down his opinion about Maharshi on his Twitter account. He has heaped praises on the film and has a special mention for the pre-climax fight of the film as well.