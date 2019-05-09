English
    Maharshi Celebrity Reviews: Superstar Mahesh Babu Leaves Telugu Film Industry In Awe!

    Mahesh Babu's Maharshi has made a smashing entry to the theatres across the globe. The fans are extremely happy about the output of the movie and the social media is abuzz with positive reports regarding the film. Tollywood had pinned up high hopes on Maharshi and it seems like the film has met all those expectations. Some of the celebrities of the Telugu film industry watched the film on the very first day itself. They have taken to their Twitter account to share their views about Maharshi. Read Maharshi celebrity reviews here to know what they have to say about the Mahesh Babu movie.

    Kona Venkat

    Popular film-maker and producer Kona Venkat has watched Mahesh Babu's Maharshi. He was one among the first celebrities to come up with a review about Maharshi. He showered praises on the film.

    Anil Ravipudi

    F2 film-maker Anil Ravipudi too took to his twitter account to write a few words about Maharshi. The film-maker is heavily impressed with the movie and has mentioned that the film has a career best performance from Mahesh Babu.

    Anil Sunkara

    Popular film producer Anil Sunkara tagged Maharshi as a must watch movie for Mahesh Babu. He has also mentioned that the film has one of the best emotional stories of the recent times.

    Sudheer Babu

    Actor Sudheer Babu is seemingly very impressed with Maharshi. He has sent out a very inspiring post after watching Maharshi. He has written that Maharshi has both style and soul associated with it.

    Sharrath Marar

    Film producer Sharrath Marar too has some great words to say about Mahesh Babu's Maharshi. He has praised Mahesh Babu's performance, Vamshi Paidipilly's direction and DSP's music works as well.

    Meher Ramesh

    Director Meher Ramesh has written down his opinion about Maharshi on his Twitter account. He has heaped praises on the film and has a special mention for the pre-climax fight of the film as well.

