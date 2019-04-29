Maharshi Fails To Create Huge Pre-release Buzz Among Mahesh Fans? Are These The Reasons?

The Songs

The five songs from Mahesh Babu's Maharshi has come out and they have been set to tune by DSP. While some of them are decent, the other ones have failed to create the required connect among Mahesh fans.

They Expected More?

Even the decent songs from the film have failed to meet the expectations of the fans. Being the 25th film of Superstar, they expected Maharshi to have a really different and special musical score, which DSP has seemingly failed to give.

The Teaser Talks

Maharshi's teaser created a huge impact among Mahesh Babu fans but still, the teaser gave us a feel of the film having a striking resemblance with the superstar's blockbuster movie Srimanthudu. It seems like the audiences expected a more powerful and mass subject from superstar as his 25th movie.

The Trailer Can Turn The Tide

Nevertheless, Maharshi's trailer has been scheduled to release on May 1, 2019. There are huge hopes on this trailer. It could really change the entire scenario as the hype could simply boost to newer heights just with the trailer alone.