    Maharshi Fails To Create Huge Pre-release Buzz Among Mahesh Fans? Are These The Reasons?

    By Manu
    |

    Maharshi can be labelled as the biggest release of the year and the film is just a few days away from taking over the screens across the globe. This film is also a landmark movie in the acting career of Mahesh Babu so far as Maharshi is the 25th film of the Superstar. The audiences expect nothing less than an entertainment feast. Maharshi is just a few days away from its release. Some of the reports on social media claim that the pre-release buzz is comparatively low for this one when compared to the Mahesh Babu movies from the past. Meanwhile, here we take you through three reasons which could probably be the reasons for the comparatively lower pre-release buzz.

    The Songs

    The five songs from Mahesh Babu's Maharshi has come out and they have been set to tune by DSP. While some of them are decent, the other ones have failed to create the required connect among Mahesh fans.

    They Expected More?

    Even the decent songs from the film have failed to meet the expectations of the fans. Being the 25th film of Superstar, they expected Maharshi to have a really different and special musical score, which DSP has seemingly failed to give.

    The Teaser Talks

    Maharshi's teaser created a huge impact among Mahesh Babu fans but still, the teaser gave us a feel of the film having a striking resemblance with the superstar's blockbuster movie Srimanthudu. It seems like the audiences expected a more powerful and mass subject from superstar as his 25th movie.

    The Trailer Can Turn The Tide

    Nevertheless, Maharshi's trailer has been scheduled to release on May 1, 2019. There are huge hopes on this trailer. It could really change the entire scenario as the hype could simply boost to newer heights just with the trailer alone.

    Nevertheless, it is also to be noted that even those Mahesh Babu's films from the past, which have come in with less pre-release buzz have done wonders at the box office.

    maharshi mahesh babu
    Story first published: Monday, April 29, 2019, 23:26 [IST]
