    Maharshi Fifth Single: Pala Pitta Number From Mahesh Babu’s Movie To Be Out On Monday

    By
    |

    Are you a fan of Telugu cinema's resident 'Prince' Mahesh Babu? If yes, then we have some terrific and exciting news in store for you. In an awesome development, the makers of the eagerly-awaited Maharshi have confirmed that the fifth single from the movie will be released on Monday (April 29, 2019) at 9:09 AM. The number, titled Pala Pitta, has been composed by 'Rockstar' Devi Sri Prasad has is touted to be a folk number.
    Pala Pitta's video will feature Mahesh Babu in a 'desi' avatar.

    Maharshi, directed by Vamshi Paidapally, is a commercial drama which touches upon the concept of organic farming. Mahesh Babu will be seen in three different avatars which is one of the major highlights of the movie. Maharshi features Pooja Hegde as the female lead and marks her first collaboration with the Spyder actor.

    Maharshi

    Recently, she had said that shooting for the movie was an emotional experience for all concerned.

    "It was really an emotional moment, I think because we have been through this journey...there were highs, lows everything for so long together...wrap up for any film is so emotional. The team had done a really nice set up with cake then they started playing Choti Choti Baatein...So it was kind of emotional moment for me," she had said.

    Actors Allari Naresh, Meenakshi Dixit and Jagapathi Babu too are a part of the cast.

    Maharshi, one of the biggest releases of 2019, is slated to release on May 9.
    So, are you looking forward to this one? Comments, please!

    maharshi mahesh babu
    Story first published: Saturday, April 27, 2019, 23:20 [IST]
