Maharshi FIRST REVIEW Is Out; Mahesh Babu's Biggest Box Office Winner Is On The Way?

The Two Important Episodes

A recent report by telugu260 claim that the film will have two important episodes with important social message. According to the report, the scenes shown where a village is evacuated for the purpose of oil gas pipelines has hit the right chords. On the other hand, sequences where Mahesh Babu gives up his job for the purpose of farmers have also turned out to be very good.

The Two Different Halves

The reports that have been doing the rounds reveal that the first half of the film is highly entertaining. At the same time, the second half of the film is also very impactful with it turning out to be highly emotional.

Mahesh Babu

The three different avatars of Mahesh Babu and his performance are seemingly among the major highlights of the film. At the same time, reports also claim that Mahesh Babu's comic timing is also one among the major highlights.

About The Technical Aspects

The story as well as the treatment of Vamshi Paidippally has reportedly hit the target. In the same way, DSP has also reportedly come up with a very good job. It seems like the cinematography of KU Mohanan has worked wonders for the film. The production values are also seemingly very rich.

Allari Naresh Performance

Allari Naresh is reportedly playing a very good role in the film and his performance is also said to be one of the major highlights. It is also being reported that the friendship scenes between Mahesh Babu and Allari Naresh are among the major highlights.

The Fight Sequences

The film is expected to have some scintillating fight sequences and the trailer of the film showed the same. If reports are to be believed, the night fight sequence is the pick among the lot.

A Big Blockbuster

Well, if the reports doing the rounds are anything to go by, Maharshi will rightly go on to become Mahesh babu's biggest blockbuster. Let us wait for the big arrival of the film to the theatres.