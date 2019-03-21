English
    Maharshi First Single Release Date: Mahesh Babu Fans Force The Makers To Make This Shocking Decision

    The film was originally supposed to arrive in theatres in April. However, it failed to keep its date with fans due to production delays. As expected, this upset fans big time much to the horror of the makers. The buzz is that they have decided to release the first single in order to pacify the Prince Army.

    Maharshi features Pooja Hegde as the female lead and revolves around the concept of organic farming. Many fans feel that it'll have a Srimanthudu feel.

    Maharshi

    Once Maharshi hits screens, Mahesh Babu will turn his attention to Mahesh 26. The film, likely to be directed by Anil Ravipudi, will reportedly feature the star in the role of an army officer. Interestingly, actress Sai Pallavi was the first choice to play the female lead but she said 'no' as she was upset with Prince fans for trolling her.

    Following this, the team approached Rashmika Mandanna who turned down the role due to a busy schedule. Similarly, Kannada actor Upendra too refused to do Mahesh 26 as he did not like the role offered to him. One is likely to get some clarity about the cast of Mahesh 26 in the days to come.

    Read more about: mahesh babu maharshi
