Maharshi Full Movie Leaked By Tamilrockers To Download On Day 1; Leaves Mahesh Babu Fans Shocked

Leaked In Tamilrockers

In an unfortunate development, Maharshi has been leaked online in Tamilrockers and is available for free download. The leaked version is reportedly of low audio and video quality. Needless to say, the leak is a heartless act which might ruffle a few feathers.

Prince Fans Condemn The Leak

Not surprisingly, Mahesh Babu fans are upset about the leak and have urged movie lovers to refrain from watching or downloading the leaked version. Some of them, have even asked the authorities to take strict action against those behind the leak.

Will The Box Office Collections Be Affected?

Maharshi, the 25th movie of Mahesh Babu's career, is a crucial release of all concerned. The film has been shot against a fairly high budget and needs to do pretty well over the opening weekend in order to emerge as a success. As Maharshi has been leaked online, the total collections are bound to be affected big time which is quite unfortunate.

About Tamilrockers

Tamilrockers, a nightmare for the film industry, is infamous for leaking new releases on Day 1 itself. Vinaya Vidheya Rama, Yatra and Balakrishna's NTR Mahanayakudu are just some of the major movies that fell prey to piracy within hours of their release. The gang has also leaked Hindi movies such as Simmba, Zero and Ekk Ladki Ko Dekha Tog Aisa Laga and proved that it is a bigger threat than expected.

About Maharshi

Maharshi, featuring Mahesh Babu in three different avatars, is an emotional drama that deals with organic farming. The movie stars Pooja Hegde as the female lead and marks her first collaboration with the Brahmotsavam actor. Allari Naresh and Jagapathi Babu too are a part of the cast.