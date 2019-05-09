Maharshi Full Movie Leaked By Tamilrockers To Download On Day 1; Leaves Mahesh Babu Fans Shocked
Last year, Tollywood star Mahesh Babu became the talk of the town for all the right reasons when Bharat Ane Nenu opened to a phenomenal response at the box office and received impressive reviews from the target audience. A political-thriller, the movie featured Mahesh Babu in the role of a dashing Chief Minister and helped him prove that he is a 'mass hero in the truest sense.
With 2018 in the rear view, 'Prince' is currently in the limelight due to Maharshi which released today (May 9, 2019). The film, directed by Vamshi Paidipally, seems to have opened on a good note and is set to have a long run at the box office. Now, Maharshi has fallen prey to piracy.
Leaked In Tamilrockers
In an unfortunate development, Maharshi has been leaked online in Tamilrockers and is available for free download. The leaked version is reportedly of low audio and video quality. Needless to say, the leak is a heartless act which might ruffle a few feathers.
Prince Fans Condemn The Leak
Not surprisingly, Mahesh Babu fans are upset about the leak and have urged movie lovers to refrain from watching or downloading the leaked version. Some of them, have even asked the authorities to take strict action against those behind the leak.
Will The Box Office Collections Be Affected?
Maharshi, the 25th movie of Mahesh Babu's career, is a crucial release of all concerned. The film has been shot against a fairly high budget and needs to do pretty well over the opening weekend in order to emerge as a success. As Maharshi has been leaked online, the total collections are bound to be affected big time which is quite unfortunate.
About Tamilrockers
Tamilrockers, a nightmare for the film industry, is infamous for leaking new releases on Day 1 itself. Vinaya Vidheya Rama, Yatra and Balakrishna's NTR Mahanayakudu are just some of the major movies that fell prey to piracy within hours of their release. The gang has also leaked Hindi movies such as Simmba, Zero and Ekk Ladki Ko Dekha Tog Aisa Laga and proved that it is a bigger threat than expected.
About Maharshi
Maharshi, featuring Mahesh Babu in three different avatars, is an emotional drama that deals with organic farming. The movie stars Pooja Hegde as the female lead and marks her first collaboration with the Brahmotsavam actor. Allari Naresh and Jagapathi Babu too are a part of the cast.
