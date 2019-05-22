Maharshi Joins The 1-Crore Club In Record Number Of Centres; DETAILS INSIDE!
Maharshi is unstoppable at the box office and it has pocketed major non-Baahubali records. Mahesh Babu's silver jubilee movie has sparkled as expected and is on a roll ever since its grand release on May 9, 2019. In AP/TS regions, Maharshi continues to be the front-runner even while it is set to complete the second week in theatres. It rightly shows the popularity that the movie is enjoying among the masses. In the due course of its run in the theatres, Maharshi has now earned a very unique record and that too at a rocket pace. Read Maharshi box office records report to know more about this.
The 1-Crore Club
According to the reports that have come up, Maharshi has broken into the 1-crore club in many of the centres. What is striking is that, the film has joined the 1-crore club in as many as 21 centres across various regions.
The Different Centres
Maharshi has joined the 1-crore club to the theatres in the various regions like Vizag, Rajahmundry, Kakinada, Bhimavaram, Eluru, Vijayawada, Guntur, Ongole, Nellore, Tirupati, Ananthapur, Kurnool, Capital Cinemas (VJA), Vizianagaram, RTC X Roads, KPHB, Dilsukhnagar, Prasad's, AMB Cinemas, Warangal, Karimnagar etc.
Within 12 Days
What is even more important is the pace at which the film has bagged the record. Maharshi took just 12 days in total to achieve this rare feat at the box office.
Another Milestone
Meanwhile, Maharshi has crossed another major milestone at the box office. According to the reports, the film has fetched above Rs 5-crore share from the West Godavari region and the movie achieved this feat on the 12th day. Maharshi is also the first film of Mahesh Babu to join the 5-crore club in the West Godavari region.
