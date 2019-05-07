English
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    bredcrumb bredcrumb

    Maharshi Mahesh Babu Beats Prabhas, Jr NTR & Others To Become The First Telugu Hero To Achieve This

    By
    |

    Last year, Tollywood heartthrob Mahesh Babu became the talk of the town for all the right reasons when Bharat Ane Nenu opened to a thunderous response at the box office and emerged as a runaway hit. The film, directed by Koratala Siva, featured the 'Super Star' in the role of a dashing Chief Minister and did full justice to his mass hero image. With 2018 in the past, Mahesh Babu is in the limelight because of his latest film Maharshi which is slated to hit screens on Thursday (May 9, 2019).

    Now, here is some awesome news for all you 'Prince' fans out there. In an exciting development, Maharshi has become the first Telugu movie to garner over 100k 'interests' on Book My Show which clearly shows that Tollywood's resident 'Srimanthudu' is in a league of his own.

    Maharshi

    In case you did not know, Maharshi is an emotional drama that revolves around organic farming. The Vamshi Paidipally-directed movie features Tollywood sweetheart Pooja Hegde as the female lead and is her first movie with Mahesh Babu. Actors Allari Naresh, Sonal Chauhan and Jagapathi Babu too are a part of the cast.

    So, are you looking forward to the Maharshi storm? Will it fare well at the box office? Let us know in the space below.

    Mahesh Babu's Biggest Flop Movie To Get A Remake? Interesting Deets Inside!

    Read more about: mahesh babu maharshi
    Story first published: Tuesday, May 7, 2019, 15:31 [IST]
    Other articles published on May 7, 2019
    Go to : Photos
    Go to : Videos
    Go to : Wallpapers

    Get all the buzzing scoop from the world of entertainment - Filmibeat

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Filmibeat sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Filmibeat website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue