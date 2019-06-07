Maharshi: Mahesh Babu Fans From Nellore Requesting To Reveal The Collections Due To This Reason?

Maharshi has turned out to be a success at the box office and now, the film is set to complete the first month of run. What is even more stunning is the number of centres in which the film is set to celebrate the completion of a month. In its fifth week, the Mahesh Babu movie is still maintaining a good number of centres in AP/TS regions.

Going by the reports, Maharshi has done a decent business in Nellore region. However, it seems that Mahesh Babu fans are unhappy with a recent development and they are going to take a step forward by requesting the exact collection.

If the reports doing the rounds are to be believed, Mahesh Babu fans from Nellore are going to request Maharshi distributor of Nellore to reveal the collection. In one of the tweets, it has been mentioned that the box office collection from Nellore hasn't been updated since the past few days. The fans are also claiming that this had happened with Bharat Ane Nenu as well with the distributors allegedly not revealing the collections and claiming the film to be a loss so that they could get the next movie at a lesser cost. Take a look at the tweet regarding this below.