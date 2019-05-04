Maharshi: Mahesh Babu’s Movie Sets This Remarkable Record Days Before Its Release
Last year, actor Mahesh Babu became the talk of the town when Bharat Ane Nenu opened to a good response at the box office and received rave reviews from all quarters. The film, directed by ace filmmaker Koratala Siva, featured the 'Super Star' in the role of a Chief Minister and did full justice to his mass hero image. With 2018 in the past, Mahesh Babu is currently in the limelight due to Maharshi which is slated to release on May 9, 2019.
The movie, directed by Vamshi Paidipally, has created a great deal of buzz amongst fans and this seems to have worked wonders for it. Now, here is an interesting update about Maharshi.
Mahesh Babu’s Biggest Release In Nizam
According to reports, Maharshi will be released on around 350 screens in Nizam which makes it the biggest release of Mahesh Babu's career. Dil Raju, is reportedly quite happy about the final product and this has encouraged him to give it a massive release.
The Advance Booking Is Phenomenal
The reports further states that the advance bookings in the Nizam area are simply phenomenal which indicates that Maharshi's Day 1 figures are going to be fantastic. All in all, the film might create a few records on the opening day itself.
Dil Raju Is Excited About Maharshi
Dil Raju is super-confident about the film and feels that it will live up to expectations. During the Maharshi pre-release event, he had said that the final cut is ‘mind blowing'.
"How much ever expectations you have this film will satisfy everyone. Almost worked on this project on 3 years. Vamshi did the best what he can do for the movie. He kept his soul for this movie. I have seen the final cut of the movie it's just mind blowing. After seeing the climax of the movie I had tears in my eyes," he had said.
About Maharshi
Maharshi, featuring Mahesh Babu in three different avatars, is an emotional-drama that revolves around the concept of organic farming. The film features Pooja Hegde as the female lead and marks her first collaboration with the Spyder actor. Actors Allari Naresh and Meenakashi too are a part of the cast.
Maharshi Songs Review: Has DSP Failed To Live Up To The Expectations?
Source: Censor Reports