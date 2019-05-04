Maharshi: Mahesh Babu’s Movie Sets This Remarkable Record Days Before Its Release

Mahesh Babu’s Biggest Release In Nizam

According to reports, Maharshi will be released on around 350 screens in Nizam which makes it the biggest release of Mahesh Babu's career. Dil Raju, is reportedly quite happy about the final product and this has encouraged him to give it a massive release.

The Advance Booking Is Phenomenal

The reports further states that the advance bookings in the Nizam area are simply phenomenal which indicates that Maharshi's Day 1 figures are going to be fantastic. All in all, the film might create a few records on the opening day itself.

Dil Raju Is Excited About Maharshi

Dil Raju is super-confident about the film and feels that it will live up to expectations. During the Maharshi pre-release event, he had said that the final cut is ‘mind blowing'.

"How much ever expectations you have this film will satisfy everyone. Almost worked on this project on 3 years. Vamshi did the best what he can do for the movie. He kept his soul for this movie. I have seen the final cut of the movie it's just mind blowing. After seeing the climax of the movie I had tears in my eyes," he had said.

About Maharshi

Maharshi, featuring Mahesh Babu in three different avatars, is an emotional-drama that revolves around the concept of organic farming. The film features Pooja Hegde as the female lead and marks her first collaboration with the Spyder actor. Actors Allari Naresh and Meenakashi too are a part of the cast.