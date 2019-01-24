Maharshi, Majili & Other Telugu Movies Slated To Release In Summer 2019!

Maharshi

Maharshi will rightly be one among the biggest releases of the summer season of 2019 and the Mahesh Babu starrer, directed by Vamshi Paidipilly has been reportedly, scheduled to come out in the theatres on April 25, 2019.

Majili

Naga Chaitanya and Samantha, the lovely couple of Tollywood, would be seen onscreen in this upcoming movie, which is being directed by Siva Nirvana. If reports are to be believed, the film will be releasing on April 5, 2019.

NGK (Telugu)

Suriya does enjoy a huge fan base in the Telugu speaking regions and director Selvaraghavan too is well-known to the audiences. The Telugu version of their upcoming movie NGK is also expected to hit the theatres at the same time. If reports are to be believed, NGK would come out in the second week of April.

Chithralahari

Chithralahari is Sai Dharam Tej's next movie and the film is expected to be the actor's first release of the year. Featuring Kalyani Priyadarshan and Nivetha Pethuraj as the leading ladies, is expected to release in the month of April.

Kanchana 3

Kanchana 3 is one among the much-awaited Tamil movies of the year, which has the capability to set the cash registers ringing at the box office. Reportedly, the Telugu version of the film will also come out in the month of April.

Jersey

Nani starrer Jersey is one of the promising movies in the pipeline. This film, which would be in the lines of a sports-based movie and would feature Nani as a cricketer. The film is expected to release in April 2019 even though an official confirmation regarding the release date is awaited.