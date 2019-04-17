Maharshi Next Single: Everest Anchuna Video Preview To Release On April 19!

Maharshi team has been ringing up surprises for all Mahesh Babu fans. The array of gifts kick-started with the fascinating teaser, which went on to set some new records on YouTube upon its arrival on April 6, 2019. Now, yet another special gift is in store for Mahesh Babu fans.

The official announcement regarding the release of the next song from Maharshi has been made. According to the reports, the makers of Maharshi will be coming with a song video preview next. The team will be releasing the video preview of the song, which has been titled Everest Anchuma.

Reportedly, the video preview will be releasing on April 19, 2019 at 4:05 PM. A new poster has also been released by the team in connection with the same. Director Vamsi Paidipally made an official announcement regarding the same on his official Twitter account.

The team has already released two songs from the movie, namely Choti Choti Baatein and Nuvve Samastham. Now, Everest Anchuma is all set to be the big hit among the masses. Maharshi songs have been set to tune by Devi Sri Prasad.

Meanwhile, reports also have come up that all the songs of Maharshi will be releasing in the online circuits on April 25, 2019. Let us wait for an official announcement regarding this as well.

