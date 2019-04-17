English
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    bredcrumb bredcrumb

    Maharshi Next Single: Everest Anchuna Video Preview To Release On April 19!

    By
    |

    Maharshi team has been ringing up surprises for all Mahesh Babu fans. The array of gifts kick-started with the fascinating teaser, which went on to set some new records on YouTube upon its arrival on April 6, 2019. Now, yet another special gift is in store for Mahesh Babu fans.

    The official announcement regarding the release of the next song from Maharshi has been made. According to the reports, the makers of Maharshi will be coming with a song video preview next. The team will be releasing the video preview of the song, which has been titled Everest Anchuma.

    Maharshi Next Single: Everest Anchuna Video Preview To Release On April 19!

    Reportedly, the video preview will be releasing on April 19, 2019 at 4:05 PM. A new poster has also been released by the team in connection with the same. Director Vamsi Paidipally made an official announcement regarding the same on his official Twitter account.

    The team has already released two songs from the movie, namely Choti Choti Baatein and Nuvve Samastham. Now, Everest Anchuma is all set to be the big hit among the masses. Maharshi songs have been set to tune by Devi Sri Prasad.

    Meanwhile, reports also have come up that all the songs of Maharshi will be releasing in the online circuits on April 25, 2019. Let us wait for an official announcement regarding this as well.

    ALSO READ: Mahesh Babu's Maharshi Second Single: Nuvve Samastham Song Is Out!

    Read more about: maharshi mahesh babu
    Go to : Photos
    Go to : Videos
    Go to : Wallpapers

    Get all the buzzing scoop from the world of entertainment - Filmibeat

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Filmibeat sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Filmibeat website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue