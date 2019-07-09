English
    Maharshi: Mahesh Babu Upset With Amazon Prime For This Reason?

    By
    |

    The much-loved Mahesh Babu is beyond any doubt, one of the most talented and successful heroes in Tollywood today. The 'Super Star' is loved by all and sundry because of his charming personality, smart looks, bindass nature and impressive versatility as a performer. During a fairly eventful career, the heartthrob has starred in several cult movies, which has helped him prove that he is a force to be reckoned with.

    Mahesh Unhappy With Amazon Prime

    At present, he is in the limelight due to his latest release Maharshi, which arrived on Amazon Prime a few days ago. Even though the film has taken the platform by storm, Mahesh Babu is not too happy about the film's digital release.

    A Drastic Step On The Cards?

    Mahesh Babu apparently feels that Maharshi had the potential to collect more money at the box office before ending its run. However, releasing on Amazon Prime, virtually ended its run at the ticket window, the buzz is that Mahesh Babu is so upset that he might decide against hosting the '50 days of Maharshi' event.

    Interestingly, Amazon Prime released the movie in accordance with its ‘telecast after 50 days' policy.

    About Maharshi

    Maharshi, directed by Vamshi Paidipally, is an emotional drama that revolves around organic farming. It features Mahesh Babu in a new avatar, which is its big highlight. The film features Pooja Hegde as the female lead and marks her first collaboration with the Spyder actor.

    Moving On

    With Maharshi taking the online world by storm, Mahesh Babu has turned his attention to Sarileru Neekevvaru, the 26th movie of his career. The film, being directed by F2 fame Anil Ravipudi, is touted to be a lively comedy with plenty of witty punches. In it, Mahesh Babu plays the role of an army officer who is afraid of blood. Sarileru Neekevvaru features Kodava girl Rashmika Mandanna as the leading lady and marks her first collaboration with Mahesh Babu. It is slated to hit screens during Sankanti 2020.

    maharshi mahesh babu
