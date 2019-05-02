Maharshi Online Bookings Have Opened; Huge Craze Surrounding The Mahesh Babu Movie!

Maharshi is just a week away from its big release in the theatres. The buzz surrounding the film has risen to new heights, especially after the arrival of the trailer, which has satisfied fans completely. Mahesh Babu fans are eagerly waiting for May 9 and here is big news for them.

According to reports, online bookings for Maharshi has opened. Tickets are available onBookMyShow. As of now, only tickets for one of the theatres in Hyderabad has been opened but they have opened to a good response from the audiences.

At the same time, reports also suggest that the bookings for Maharshi in the US have also been opened. Reportedly, the film will make its premiere in the US on May 08, 2019.

Meanwhile, the censoring formalities of the film will be held on Saturday. Some of the reports suggest that Maharshi has a run time of over 3 hours and 3 minutes.

Maharshi has been directed by Vamshi Paidippally and the film features Mahesh Babu in a character named Rishi. The film also features Pooja Hegde and Allari Naresh in important roles. The film is expected to set some new records at the box office upon its big release.

