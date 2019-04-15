Maharshi Pre-release Business Area Wise: Massive Figures For The Mahesh Babu Starrer!

Theatrical Rights In AP/TS

If reports are to be believed, the theatrical rights for AP/TS region have been sold for Rs 74.40 crore, which is a new record in Tollywood. The rights for the Nizam region have been reportedly sold for Rs 23 crore whereas the rights for Ceeded stand at the second spot with Rs 12.6 crore.

Overseas & Other Regions

Maharshi reportedly has done a mega pre-release business in the form of overseas theatrical rights. Reportedly, it has fetched Rs 13.75 crore as overseas rights and the entire theatrical rights of the film sum up to Rs 98.85 crore.

Digital, Satellite Rights & Others

Reportedly, the film has done a pre-release of business of Rs 47.5 crore in terms of other rights as well. The digital rights have reportedly been sold for Rs 11 crore and satellite rights for Rs 14 crore.

Total Business

It seems like Maharshi has set a new record among the non-Baahubali movies by doing such staggering pre-release business. Going by the latest reports, the Mahesh Babu starrer has done a total pre-release business of around Rs 146.35 crore in total so far.