Maharshi Pre-release Business: Mahesh Babu Becomes The First Tollywood Hero To Achieve This Record?

Touched The Rs 150-crore Mark?

The reports suggest that the pre-release business of the movie has almost touched the Rs 150-crore mark, which would be an all new record in the Telugu Film Industry.

Theatrical & Non-Theatrical Rights

According to the reports, the theatrical rights of Maharshi is expected to have been sold for a whopping amount of Rs 102 crore. In addition to that, the film is also expected to have fetched Rs 47.5 crore in terms of non-theatrical rights.

A New Record In Tollywood

If these numbers are anything to go by, Maharshi has set a new record in the Telugu film industry as it has become the only movie after Baahubali to fetch this much amount in the form of pre-release business.

The Other Movies

Excluding Baahubali, only three Telugu movies have gone past the Rs 100-crore milestone in terms of the pre-release business. The previous films that crossed the mark were Spyder, Agnyaathavaasi and Bharath Ane Nenu.

The First Tollywood Hero To Achieve This?

If the reports regarding the pre-release of business are to be believed, Mahesh Babu has scored a hat-trick with Maharshi. He has become the first ever Tollywood actor with three back-to-back movies doing a pre-release business of above Rs 100 crore.