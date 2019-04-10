Maharshi Pre-release Business: Mahesh Babu Becomes The First Tollywood Hero To Achieve This Record?
Mahesh Babu's next outing on the big screen is Maharshi, the film that is one among the big summer releases of the year. Directed by Vamsi Paidipally, Maharshi features Mahesh Babu in the role of Rishi and the teaser of the film that released recently sparked up the expectations further.
Maharshi was expected to do spectacular pre-release business and the latest reports claim that the movie has done at par the expectations. If the online reports are anything to go by, Maharshi has gone past the 100-crore mark in terms of pre-release business. Read to know more details regarding the big achievement.
Touched The Rs 150-crore Mark?
The reports suggest that the pre-release business of the movie has almost touched the Rs 150-crore mark, which would be an all new record in the Telugu Film Industry.
Theatrical & Non-Theatrical Rights
According to the reports, the theatrical rights of Maharshi is expected to have been sold for a whopping amount of Rs 102 crore. In addition to that, the film is also expected to have fetched Rs 47.5 crore in terms of non-theatrical rights.
A New Record In Tollywood
If these numbers are anything to go by, Maharshi has set a new record in the Telugu film industry as it has become the only movie after Baahubali to fetch this much amount in the form of pre-release business.
The Other Movies
Excluding Baahubali, only three Telugu movies have gone past the Rs 100-crore milestone in terms of the pre-release business. The previous films that crossed the mark were Spyder, Agnyaathavaasi and Bharath Ane Nenu.
The First Tollywood Hero To Achieve This?
If the reports regarding the pre-release of business are to be believed, Mahesh Babu has scored a hat-trick with Maharshi. He has become the first ever Tollywood actor with three back-to-back movies doing a pre-release business of above Rs 100 crore.
