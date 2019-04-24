Maharshi Pre-release Event Date Is Out; A Gift For Mahesh Fans To Be Unveiled During The Occasion!

Mahesh Babu's 25th movie Maharshi is gearing up for a gigantic release on May 09, 2019. The social media is already abuzz about the movie with the songs of the film creating the necessary impact among the masses.

Now, the much-awaited pre-release event of the film is all set to happen. Reportedly, Maharshi's pre-release event has been scheduled to be held on May 01, 2019. The grand event, which will be attended by the cast and crew members of the movie will be held at People's Plaza, Hyderabad.

Meanwhile, it seems like Mahesh Babu fans will get a big gift during the occasion. It is being reported that the much-awaited trailer of Maharshi will also be unveiled during the big function. On the other hand, the audiences are eager to know about who the Chief Guest of the function will be. Reports suggest that the makers are yet to finalise the Chief Guest of the event.

Maharshi has been directed by Vamshi Paidippally and the film features Mahesh Babu as a character named Rishi. Reports claim that the Superstar would be seen in three different get-ups in the film. Pooja Hegde and Sonal Chauhan would appear as the leading ladies in the film. Allari Naresh also essays a crucial role in the movie.

