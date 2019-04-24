English
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    bredcrumb bredcrumb

    Maharshi Pre-release Event Date Is Out; A Gift For Mahesh Fans To Be Unveiled During The Occasion!

    By
    |

    Mahesh Babu's 25th movie Maharshi is gearing up for a gigantic release on May 09, 2019. The social media is already abuzz about the movie with the songs of the film creating the necessary impact among the masses.

    Now, the much-awaited pre-release event of the film is all set to happen. Reportedly, Maharshi's pre-release event has been scheduled to be held on May 01, 2019. The grand event, which will be attended by the cast and crew members of the movie will be held at People's Plaza, Hyderabad.

    Maharshi Pre-release Event Date Is Out; A Gift For Mahesh Fans To Be Unveiled During The Occasion!

    Meanwhile, it seems like Mahesh Babu fans will get a big gift during the occasion. It is being reported that the much-awaited trailer of Maharshi will also be unveiled during the big function. On the other hand, the audiences are eager to know about who the Chief Guest of the function will be. Reports suggest that the makers are yet to finalise the Chief Guest of the event.

    Maharshi has been directed by Vamshi Paidippally and the film features Mahesh Babu as a character named Rishi. Reports claim that the Superstar would be seen in three different get-ups in the film. Pooja Hegde and Sonal Chauhan would appear as the leading ladies in the film. Allari Naresh also essays a crucial role in the movie.

    ALSO READ: Maharshi Pre-release Business Area Wise: Massive Figures For The Mahesh Babu Starrer!

    Read more about: maharshi mahesh babu
    Story first published: Wednesday, April 24, 2019, 11:06 [IST]
    Other articles published on Apr 24, 2019
    Go to : Photos
    Go to : Videos
    Go to : Wallpapers

    Get all the buzzing scoop from the world of entertainment - Filmibeat

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Filmibeat sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Filmibeat website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue