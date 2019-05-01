English
    Maharshi Pre-release Event: LIVE Updates Of The Grand Event!

    Maharshi, which is Mahesh Babu's 25th movie, is gearing up for a grand release of May 09, 2019. The film is rightly one of the big releases of the year and huge expectations have been bestowed on this Mahesh Babu starrer, which is expected to take the box office by storm.

    Before the big release of Maharshi, a grand pre-release event is also on the way. Maharshi pre-release event will be held today in Hyderabad. Reportedly, the event will commence by 6 PM. A few pictures have been doing the rounds regarding the grand preparation of the pre-release event.

    Maharshi pre-release event will also pave way for the launch of the trailer of this movie. Along with Mahesh Babu and the entire team of Maharshi, the pre-release event is also expected to be attended by all the directors who have worked with Mahesh Babu so far. The pre-release event of Mahesh Babu's 25th movie is also expected to be a grand one just like the film.

    As mentioned above, the event will commence by 6 PM and stay tuned to this space to catch up with LIVE updates of Maharshi pre-release event.

    Read more about: maharshi mahesh babu
    Story first published: Wednesday, May 1, 2019, 12:44 [IST]
    Other articles published on May 1, 2019
