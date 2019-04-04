Maharshi Pre Release Non Theatrical Business: Mahesh Babu's Movie Sets A Non Baahubali Record

A Non-Baahubali Record

According to the latest reports, Maharshi has done a pre-release non-theatrical business of Rs 55.3 crore and set a non-Baahubali record. The tremendous buzz around Maharshi clearly indicates that the Bharat Ane Nenu star is a synonym for success.

Teaser On The Way

The Maharshi teaser is set to be released on April 6, 2019 and the buzz is that it is going to be the perfect blend of 'class' and 'mass' elements. It is also likely to have a strong emotional connect which might help it win hearts.

ChottiChottiBaatein Wins Hearts

The awesome ChottiChottiBaatein single released a few days ago and it became the talk of the town in no time. The Devi Sri Prasad-composed number, touching upon the importance of friendship, has emerged as a winner due to its meaningful lyrics and awesome presentation.

A Winner On The Way?

Meanwhile, Mahesh Babu is quite confident about Maharshi and feels that it has the potential to be a big winner. Recently, he had said that he'll be taking a 'long vacation' after the film becomes a hit.

To Conclude...

Once Maharshi hits screens, Mahesh Babu will turn his attention to Mahesh 26 which is likely to be directed by Anil Ravipudi. The film, touted to be a mass entertainer, features the star in the role of an Army officer.

So, are you excited about Maharshi? Tell us in the space below.