English
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    bredcrumb bredcrumb

    Maharshi Pre Release Non Theatrical Business: Mahesh Babu's Movie Sets A Non Baahubali Record

    By
    |

    It is no secret that Mahesh Babu is one of the most sought-after and bankable stars in the Telugu film industry today. Fondly referred to as 'Prince', the sensational star is loved by all and sundry due to his sweet personality, attractive looks, impressive versatility as an actor and warm nature. Over the years, he has delivered quite a few blockbusters and proved that he is a force to be reckoned with. At present, he is in the limelight because of Maharshi which is one of the biggest films of the year. Now, here is an awesome update about the movie.

    A Non-Baahubali Record

    According to the latest reports, Maharshi has done a pre-release non-theatrical business of Rs 55.3 crore and set a non-Baahubali record. The tremendous buzz around Maharshi clearly indicates that the Bharat Ane Nenu star is a synonym for success.

    Teaser On The Way

    The Maharshi teaser is set to be released on April 6, 2019 and the buzz is that it is going to be the perfect blend of 'class' and 'mass' elements. It is also likely to have a strong emotional connect which might help it win hearts.

    ChottiChottiBaatein Wins Hearts

    The awesome ChottiChottiBaatein single released a few days ago and it became the talk of the town in no time. The Devi Sri Prasad-composed number, touching upon the importance of friendship, has emerged as a winner due to its meaningful lyrics and awesome presentation.

    A Winner On The Way?

    Meanwhile, Mahesh Babu is quite confident about Maharshi and feels that it has the potential to be a big winner. Recently, he had said that he'll be taking a 'long vacation' after the film becomes a hit.

    To Conclude...

    Once Maharshi hits screens, Mahesh Babu will turn his attention to Mahesh 26 which is likely to be directed by Anil Ravipudi. The film, touted to be a mass entertainer, features the star in the role of an Army officer.

    So, are you excited about Maharshi? Tell us in the space below.

    Read more about: mahesh babu
    Story first published: Thursday, April 4, 2019, 23:00 [IST]
    Other articles published on Apr 4, 2019
    Go to : Photos
    Go to : Videos
    Go to : Wallpapers

    Get all the buzzing scoop from the world of entertainment - Filmibeat

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Filmibeat sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Filmibeat website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue