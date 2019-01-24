Mahesh Babu Fans Attack Dil Raju; Has He Chosen The 'Worst Possible' Release Date For Maharshi?

There's no denying the fact that Mahesh Babu is one of the most successful and popular stars in the Telugu film industry today. Fondly referred to as 'Prince', the actor enjoys a strong fan following thanks to his charming personality, boyish looks, commendable versatility as an actor and humble nature. During his praiseworthy career, he has starred in quite a few well-received films, and this has proved that he is a force to be reckoned with.

At present, he is in the limelight because of his upcoming film Maharshi. The film features him in a new avatar and it is one of the biggest releases of 2019. A couple of days ago, Dil Raju had revealed that Maharshi would be arriving in the theatres on April 25, 2019. This created quite a buzz in the industry, however, it also seems to have upset Mahesh Babu's fans big time.

They are of the opinion that Dil Raju has chosen the 'worst possible' release date for the film. Here are some of the tweets.

Raghu Ram Ane Nenu @raghuramraavi9 #Maharshi y these mahesh sir producers are running behind marvel(avengers) last time for BAN and now #Maharshi what sin we DHFM did. Million dollar is a dream avthadhi Esari Mari. And records can't be broken we want maharshi only on apr 5th just start a trend guys Maharashtra Mahesh FC @MaharashtraMBFC We Kept Lot of Hope on you @directorvamshi bro Related to #Maharshi Rls Planning...! But U decided Worst Date April 25th (#Avengers April26)..! If You Need Time For Post Production then take the Time & Rls our Movie on #June5th we are Ready to wait but Don't Rls on April 25 Maharshi @dasurya65039341 Correct worst release date ever @SVC_official @directorvamshi plz postopone it advangers is relasing on the 26th SSMB Devote ‏ @ssmbdevote_09 Sir @directorvamshi & @SVC_official Please don't release #Maharshi on April 25th Please choose the best date. Memu movie release late ayyina wait chestam but 25th matram vaddu. 26th Avengers end game release. So pls think once @urstrulyMahesh @kotiparuchuri @MBofficialTeam

If Maharshi releases as planned, it will clash at the box office with the Hollywood biggies Avengers Endgame. It will also miss the Ugadi break which is a good time to release new films. These factors are the main reason behind the outrage from the fans.

It remains to be seen if Dil Raju changes his decision keeping in mind the dissatisfaction of the movie buffs.

