English
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    bredcrumb bredcrumb

    Mahesh Babu Fans Attack Dil Raju; Has He Chosen The 'Worst Possible' Release Date For Maharshi?

    By
    |

    There's no denying the fact that Mahesh Babu is one of the most successful and popular stars in the Telugu film industry today. Fondly referred to as 'Prince', the actor enjoys a strong fan following thanks to his charming personality, boyish looks, commendable versatility as an actor and humble nature. During his praiseworthy career, he has starred in quite a few well-received films, and this has proved that he is a force to be reckoned with.

    At present, he is in the limelight because of his upcoming film Maharshi. The film features him in a new avatar and it is one of the biggest releases of 2019. A couple of days ago, Dil Raju had revealed that Maharshi would be arriving in the theatres on April 25, 2019. This created quite a buzz in the industry, however, it also seems to have upset Mahesh Babu's fans big time.

    They are of the opinion that Dil Raju has chosen the 'worst possible' release date for the film. Here are some of the tweets.

    Raghu Ram Ane Nenu @raghuramraavi9

    #Maharshi y these mahesh sir producers are running behind marvel(avengers) last time for BAN and now #Maharshi what sin we DHFM did. Million dollar is a dream avthadhi Esari Mari. And records can't be broken we want maharshi only on apr 5th just start a trend guys

    Maharashtra Mahesh FC @MaharashtraMBFC

    We Kept Lot of Hope on you @directorvamshi bro Related to #Maharshi Rls Planning...! But U decided Worst Date April 25th (#Avengers April26)..! If You Need Time For Post Production then take the Time & Rls our Movie on #June5th we are Ready to wait but Don't Rls on April 25

    Maharshi @dasurya65039341

    Correct worst release date ever @SVC_official @directorvamshi plz postopone it advangers is relasing on the 26th

    SSMB Devote ‏ @ssmbdevote_09

    Sir @directorvamshi & @SVC_official Please don't release #Maharshi on April 25th Please choose the best date. Memu movie release late ayyina wait chestam but 25th matram vaddu. 26th Avengers end game release. So pls think once @urstrulyMahesh @kotiparuchuri @MBofficialTeam

    If Maharshi releases as planned, it will clash at the box office with the Hollywood biggies Avengers Endgame. It will also miss the Ugadi break which is a good time to release new films. These factors are the main reason behind the outrage from the fans.

    It remains to be seen if Dil Raju changes his decision keeping in mind the dissatisfaction of the movie buffs.

    Most Read: Mahesh Babu Refrains From Tweeting About Vinaya Vidheya Rama, Did He Not Like Ram Charan's movie?

    Read more about: maharshi mahesh babu
    Story first published: Thursday, January 24, 2019, 13:06 [IST]
    Other articles published on Jan 24, 2019
    Go to : Photos
    Go to : Videos
    Go to : Wallpapers

    Get all the buzzing scoop from the world of entertainment - Filmibeat

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Filmibeat sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Filmibeat website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue