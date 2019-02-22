Maharshi Release Date: Mahesh Babu's Movie Will Not Hit Screens This Summer?

Telugu star Mahesh Babu is currently shooting for his eagerly-awaited Maharshi which is being directed by Vamsi Paidapally. The film, touted to be a drama, has been produced by ace producer Dil Raju and features 'Prince' in a new avatar. Some time ago, Dil Raju had revealed that the film would hit the screens on April 25, 2019. This created a great deal of buzz in the industry and sent fans into a state of frenzy. Now, here is some shocking news for Mahesh Babu's fans.

According to the latest reports, Maharshi has been delayed and will not be able to hit screens this summer. One is likely to get more clarity about the new release date in the coming days.

Interestingly, many fans were of the opinion that Dil Raju had chosen the 'worst possible' release date for Maharshi as it would clash at the box office with Avengers Endgame. As such, the delay might actually benefit Maharshi.

Maharshi, which has Pooja Hegde as the female lead, is reportedly a bit similar to the 2015 hit Srimanthudu and this has added a new dimension to the buzz surrounding the film.

On a related note, once Maharshi hits screens, Mahesh Babu is likely to begin work on Mahesh 26 which will most probably be directed by F2 director Anil Ravipudi.

