Maharshi Release Update: Mahesh Babu's Film To Be Wrapped Up By This Date; To Released As Planned

Tollywood actor Mahesh Babu is currently busy with the shoot of his eagerly-awaited Maharshi, which is one of the biggest releases of the year. A few days ago, it was reported that the film had been postponed and would not be hitting screens this April. As expected, these rumours created a buzz in the industry and left countless fans in a state of shock. Now, it seems that the rumours were incorrect as the latest reports suggest that the film will release on April 25, 2019.

Apparently, the shoot is progressing at a brisk pace and post-production activities too are in full swing. Barring two songs, the shoot will most probably be wrapped up by March 15, 2019. If this is indeed the case, then Mahesh Babu fans are set to have a terrific summer.

Maharshi, the 25th film of Mahesh Babu's career, has been directed by Vamsi Paidapally and features 'Prince' in a new look. Pooja Hegde, who impressed fans with her performance in Aravinda Sametha, plays the female lead in Maharshi. Many feel that the stunning lady will look good with Mahesh Babu.

On a related note, 2018 was a good year for Mahesh Babu as Bharat Ane Nenu opened to a good response at the box office and emerged a hit. He will be hoping to hit the jackpot with Maharshi as well.