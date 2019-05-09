Maharshi Review: Live Updates About The Mahesh Babu Starrer

A Triple Delight For Prince Fans

As Maharshi is the 25th movie of Mahesh Babu's career, it has created a great deal of buzz amongst movie lovers. The film features ‘Prince' in three different avatars which is its biggest highlight. The general feeling is that the farmer avatar is going to be the biggest talking point of Maharshi as it has the potential to connect with the masses. The student and CEO looks too are bound to up the film's recall value big time.

A Golden Opportunity For Pooja Hegde?

Last year, Pooja Hegde impressed all and sundry when she acted opposite Jr NTR in Aravinda Sametha and delivered a lovely performance. Maharshi, her first film with Mahesh Babu, might help her scale new heights as a performer.

Will The Songs Make An Impact?

Devi Sri Prasad's tunes have not really been able to excite fans too much with many of them describing the album as ‘average'. However, if the songs are utilised properly, they might make an impact and silence the Rockstar's detractors.

Dil Raju Is Upbeat About Maharshi

Meanwhile, Dil Raju is quite excited about Maharshi and feels that it going to meet expectations. During the film's pre-release event, the ace producer had said that the film has a terrific and emotional climax.

"How much ever expectations you have this film will satisfy everyone. Almost worked on this project on 3 years. Vamshi did the best what he can do for the movie. He kept his soul for this movie. I have seen the final cut of the movie it's just mind blowing. After seeing the climax of the movie I had tears in my eyes," he had added.