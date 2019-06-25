Maharshi's Amazon Prime Release Date Is Out; A Big News For Mahesh Fans!

The Online Release

Well, Mahesh Babu fans are awaiting the film's release in the online platform and interestingly, the day is nearing. It has been confirmed that Maharshi will be coming out in the OTT platforms soon.

Amazon Prime

It has been confirmed that Maharshi will be aired through Amazon Prime. Earlier, it was revealed that the film had done an amazing pre-release business and the digital rights of Maharshi has been bagged by Amazon Prime for a record price.

On Which Date?

We are just few more days away from watching Maharshi in OTT platforms. The team has officially announced the release date. Reportedly, Maharshi will release in Amazon Prime on July 3, 2019.

After 50 Days

Maharshi will be completing 50 days of run in the theatres across the globe on June 27, 2019. It means that Maharshi's online release will happen on the 56th day after the theatrical release of the movie.