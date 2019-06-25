English
    Maharshi's Amazon Prime Release Date Is Out; A Big News For Mahesh Fans!

    Maharshi has been rightly the movie of this season. The Mahesh Babu starrer directed by Vamshi Paidippally did set the cash registers ringing and the film pocketed records at the box office. The film is all set to complete 50 days of run in theatres and that too in a handsome number of screens. Audiences are still coming in to the theatres to watch this entertainer with some very important messages. Meanwhile, Maharshi team has come up with a very big announcement, which would definitely please every fan of this Mahesh Babu movie. Read the article to know full details.

    The Online Release

    Well, Mahesh Babu fans are awaiting the film's release in the online platform and interestingly, the day is nearing. It has been confirmed that Maharshi will be coming out in the OTT platforms soon.

    Amazon Prime

    It has been confirmed that Maharshi will be aired through Amazon Prime. Earlier, it was revealed that the film had done an amazing pre-release business and the digital rights of Maharshi has been bagged by Amazon Prime for a record price.

    On Which Date?

    We are just few more days away from watching Maharshi in OTT platforms. The team has officially announced the release date. Reportedly, Maharshi will release in Amazon Prime on July 3, 2019.

    After 50 Days

    Maharshi will be completing 50 days of run in the theatres across the globe on June 27, 2019. It means that Maharshi's online release will happen on the 56th day after the theatrical release of the movie.

    Mahesh Babu fans are very much excited after hearing this big news. Maharshi has been a film with huge repetitive value and the news surrounding the film's release in Amazon Prime has definitely come as a pleasant surprise for the fans.

    Read more about: maharshi mahesh babu
    Story first published: Tuesday, June 25, 2019, 13:12 [IST]
