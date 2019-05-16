Maharshi's Box Office Collections In This Area Has Left Everyone SHOCKED & DISAPPOINTED!

Maharshi In Ceeded Area

If the reports doing the rounds are to be believed, the Ceeded region has turned out to be the least performing area for the Mahesh Babu starrer. The film has not fetched the collections that it was expected to do.

7 Days Collections

Maharshi has completed the first week of run in theatres in Ceeded. According to the reports that have been doing the rounds, the film has made a share of Rs 7.41 crore from seven days of run, which aren't that impressive figures.

Distribution Rights

If the reports that have been doing the rounds are to be believed, Maharshi's distribution rights in Ceeded regions were sold for an amount of Rs 12 crore and the film will have to collect at least Rs 13 crore share to break-even.

A Loss To Distributor?

However, the reports doing the rounds predict that, at this rate, Maharshi may not touch the break-even mark in Ceeded and thus end up as a loss venture for the distributor. Many claim that the lack of number of screens is the reason for Maharshi's poor performance in Ceeded. Anyhow, the performance of the movie in the Ceeded region has left fans shocked.