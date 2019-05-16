Maharshi's Box Office Collections In This Area Has Left Everyone SHOCKED & DISAPPOINTED!
Maharshi has turned the entire attention of the Telugu film industry towards it as such has been film's performance at the box office. It has gone past the 100-crore mark at the worldwide box office and the Mahesh Babu movie achieved the feat within four days of release. While Maharshi has broken the non-Baahubali records in many regions, the case is not the same for the movie in a particular region. Maharshi's box office collections in one of the prominent areas have definitely left fans and trade circuits in a state of a shock. Read Maharshi box office collections report to know more.
Maharshi In Ceeded Area
If the reports doing the rounds are to be believed, the Ceeded region has turned out to be the least performing area for the Mahesh Babu starrer. The film has not fetched the collections that it was expected to do.
7 Days Collections
Maharshi has completed the first week of run in theatres in Ceeded. According to the reports that have been doing the rounds, the film has made a share of Rs 7.41 crore from seven days of run, which aren't that impressive figures.
Distribution Rights
If the reports that have been doing the rounds are to be believed, Maharshi's distribution rights in Ceeded regions were sold for an amount of Rs 12 crore and the film will have to collect at least Rs 13 crore share to break-even.
A Loss To Distributor?
However, the reports doing the rounds predict that, at this rate, Maharshi may not touch the break-even mark in Ceeded and thus end up as a loss venture for the distributor. Many claim that the lack of number of screens is the reason for Maharshi's poor performance in Ceeded. Anyhow, the performance of the movie in the Ceeded region has left fans shocked.