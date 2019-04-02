Maharshi's Digital & Satellite Rights Sold; A Career Best For Mahesh Babu!

The hype surrounding Mahesh Babu starrer Maharshi is huge and the film, which has been scheduled to release in May 2019, has already turned out to be the talk in the trade circuits. The film is expected to set big records at the box office and now, according to some of the reports, the film has done some solid pre-release business as well.

Reportedly, Maharshi's digital rights and satellite rights have already been sold. If reports are to be believed, Amazon Prime has bagged the digital rights of the film for an amount of Rs 11 crore. The reports suggest that this is a new record for a Mahesh Babu movie.

Certain other reports also indicate that the satellite rights of the film have also been sold. If the reports doing the rounds are to be believed, Maharshi has fetched approximately Rs 16.8 crore as satellite rights and the rights have been bagged by Gemini TV. However, no official update has come out regarding any of these yet.

Maharshi is the 25th film of Mahesh Babu and the film has been directed by Vamsi Paidipally. The movie has been scheduled to release on May 9, 2019. If reports are to be believed, the film is budget is around Rs 130 crore and the film is expected to do a fabulous business in the theatres upon the big release. Along with Mahesh Babu, the film also features Pooja Hegde and Allari Naresh in important roles. Most recently, the makers of the film had released the first single from the movie.

ALSO READ: Mahesh Babu About Maharshi: Superstar's Words Suggest That A DOUBLE BLOCKBUSTER Is On The Way!