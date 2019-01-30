Maharshi's Leaked Video And Stills From The Sets Leave The Audiences Excited!

Maharshi is the next film of Mahesh Babu and the shoot of the film, which is slated for an April 2019 release is currentoly progressing. The reports that have been circulating suggest that the latest schedule of the movie is being shot in Pollaachi, Tamil Nadi. Meanwhile, stills and videos from the sets of the movie have leaked in the online circuits.

In the leaked still that has surfaced on social media, Mahesh Babu could be seen addressing a group the media. The actor's get-up with a trimmed beard has also caught the attention of the audiences. The scene is being canned amidst the lush green paddy fields.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mb Tollywood King (@mbtollywood) on Jan 26, 2019 at 8:59am PST

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mb Tollywood King (@mbtollywood) on Jan 26, 2019 at 9:27am PST

A report by Cinejosh.com suggests that the shooting location the director and the producer of the movie had warned the unit members of the film not to use cell phones. At the same time, the reports suggests that huge crowd had turned up to witness the shoot of the movie and hence, the members couldn't control them from clicking the pictures from the sets.

Maharshi is beind directed by Vamshi Paidipilli and the film is expected to be a very fine entertainer with a social angle added to it. The film is expected to release in the last week of April 2019.