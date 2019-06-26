Maharshi Sets An All-time Record In This Centre As Mahesh Babu Mania Continues To Run Wild

A Big Record

In an exciting development, Mahesh Babu's latest release Maharshi has collected Rs 1.90 crore at AMB Cinemas and created a new record. This is quite a big achievement and bears testimony to the Athadu hero's star power.

A Hit At The BO!

Generally speaking, the movie has fared pretty well in most parts of Andhra Pradesh and Telangana. Its AP/TS share stands at around Rs 84 crore, which is a solid figure. The film has, however, not done well in Ceded and is set to be a flop.

Vamshi Delivers The Goods

During the Maharshi pre-release event, ace distributor Dil Raju had thanked director Vamshi for dedicating nearly two years of his life to the film.

"Vamshi did the best what he can do for the movie. He kept his soul for this movie. I have seen the final cut of the movie it's just mindblowing. After seeing the climax of the movie I had tears in my eyes," he had said.

It seems that the director's dedication has paid off big time.

The Road Ahead...

Meanwhile, Maharshi is set to arrive on Amazon Prime on July 5, 2019 and this has created a great deal of buzz amongst movie buffs. With Maharshi set to end its box office run, Mahesh Babu is gearing up to begin work on Sarileru Neekevvaru that will be directed by F2 fame Anil Ravipudi. The film features Kodava beauty Rashmika Mandanna as the female lead and marks her first collaboration with Mahesh Babu.