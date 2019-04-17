Maharshi Songs All Set To Release On This Date; Deets Inside!

Maharshi, which is Superstar Mahesh Babu's 25th movie, has been scheduled to hit the theatres on May 9, 2019. The film has its songs set to tune by Devi Sri Prasad and already, the makers have released two songs from the film, which have gained a good reception from the audiences.

Now, updates have come up regarding the arrival of the rest of the songs of the film. Reportedly, Maharshi album will be releasing on April 25, 2019. According to the reports that have come out, Maharshi Album comprises of as many as eight songs.

Reportedly, the eight songs also include two bit songs as well. There is a huge wait surrounding the title BGM of the movie as well, which is expected to something really special.

At first, the makers released the song titled as Chotti Chotti Baatein, which was like an ode to friendship. Later, the team came up with song Nuvve Samastham a couple of days ago. Both the songs have gained the desired attention with the lyric videos of these songs fetching a good number of views on YouTube.

Maharshi, directed by Vamshi Paidipally features Mahesh Babu in the role of Rishi. Pooja Hegde, Allari Naresh, Nassar etc., are also a part of the star cast of the film.