Maharshi Songs Review: Has DSP Failed To Live Up To The Expectations?

Choti Choti Baatein

The song has a soothing effect and the lyrics does talk about the value of friendship. Probably, this one is going to match the situation of the film as the crux of the film is believed to be about friendship. However, the tune of this song isn't anything really fresh, which pulls it down from becoming something really special and unique.

Nuvve Samastham

It would have been a better idea to release Nuvve Samastham first as it gives a charged up feeling to the hearers. Yazin Nizar's voice suit pretty well and the song has those trademark DSP beats in it. It would definitely please all DSP fans with the lyrics also having that pumped up feel. However, this one too doesn't have that uniqueness.

Everest Anchuna

Everest Anchuna has that freshness which probably the other two songs don't have. This peppy duet sung by Hemachandra and Vishnupriya Ravi have done magic with their voices. The lyrics is quite interesting and DSP does bring in some fresh beats for this very appealing song.

The Other Songs

A few more songs are yet to be released and if some of the reports are to be believed, the entire album will have eighth tracks in total. Let us wait for the rest of the songs, especially the title track of the film, which is expected to be simply superb.