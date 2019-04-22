English
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    bredcrumb bredcrumb

    Maharshi Songs Review: Has DSP Failed To Live Up To The Expectations?

    By Manu
    |

    Maharshi, starring Mahesh Babu in the lead role, is coming out on May 9, 2019 and audiences are prepped up to give the film a grand reception. Meawhile, the songs from Maharshi are out and to be precise, three songs from the film have released online. They came in one after the other and the reception for the songs have been so far so good. Devisri Prasad has composed the tunes to the lyrics penned by Shree Mani. How has Maharshi songs turned out to be in total? Has DSP managed to live up to the expectations? Read Maharshi songs review here to get a clear picture.

    Choti Choti Baatein

    The song has a soothing effect and the lyrics does talk about the value of friendship. Probably, this one is going to match the situation of the film as the crux of the film is believed to be about friendship. However, the tune of this song isn't anything really fresh, which pulls it down from becoming something really special and unique.

    Nuvve Samastham

    It would have been a better idea to release Nuvve Samastham first as it gives a charged up feeling to the hearers. Yazin Nizar's voice suit pretty well and the song has those trademark DSP beats in it. It would definitely please all DSP fans with the lyrics also having that pumped up feel. However, this one too doesn't have that uniqueness.

    Everest Anchuna

    Everest Anchuna has that freshness which probably the other two songs don't have. This peppy duet sung by Hemachandra and Vishnupriya Ravi have done magic with their voices. The lyrics is quite interesting and DSP does bring in some fresh beats for this very appealing song.

    The Other Songs

    A few more songs are yet to be released and if some of the reports are to be believed, the entire album will have eighth tracks in total. Let us wait for the rest of the songs, especially the title track of the film, which is expected to be simply superb.

    READ: Maharshi Ceded Distribution Rights: A Career-best For Mahesh Babu

    Read more about: maharshi mahesh babu
    Story first published: Monday, April 22, 2019, 16:34 [IST]
    Other articles published on Apr 22, 2019
    Go to : Photos
    Go to : Videos
    Go to : Wallpapers

    Get all the buzzing scoop from the world of entertainment - Filmibeat

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Filmibeat sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Filmibeat website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue