    Maharshi Spoilers: These Dialogues From The Mahesh Babu Movie Will Surely Give You Goosebumps!

    By Lekhaka
    |

    Maharshi has conquered hearts of the millions and it has already found a place in the list of the favourites of the Telugu film audiences. Maharshi is the 25th film of Mahesh Babu and the film has served the purpose of being a milestone film in the acting career of Mahesh Babu so far. His enigmatic performance as Rishi has thrilled the audiences.

    Among the whole lot of positives that the film has, the dialogues of Maharshi do deserve a special attention. Even the teaser and the trailer said that Maharshi will have some really hard-hitting dialogues and the film did give a good number of moments. Here, we take you through some of the most memorable dialogues from the film, which are sure to give the audiences goose bumps.

    Gelupuni Panche Vaadu Maharshi

    This dialogue packs a big punch gives the film as well as its title the right meaning. One of the finest dialogues and it has been delivered the perfection by the superstar. The character says that the person who is eager about success is human, whereas the one gives success and wins for others is Maharshi.

    Success Is Not A Destination..It Is A Journey

    This is one of the most inspiring dialogues from the film. This dialogue which the character Rishi says about the ideal definition of success, gives a true meaning to the title as well as journey of the character Rishi.

    About The Farmers

    In Maharshi, the character says "Okka Aadabidda Yedisthe Intiki Manchidhi Kaadantaru, Adhe Okke Raithu Yedhisthu Deshaniki Manchidhi Kaadhu". This rightly sums up the plight of the farmer, which means in English that while a girl child's tears are considered to be bad for a family, the farmers' tears are considered to be bad for the nation.

    Farmers Deserve Respect

    Yet another dialogue from Maharshi that speaks for the farmers and what they really deserve. When the character says "Farmers don't need our sympathy but farmers deserve our respect", it makes you think about the farmers, who deserve all the respect and applauses.

    Manam Success Aithe..Maname Definition Gi Maripotham

    There might be many definitions for success but if you turn out to be successful, then you yourself will become a definition of success. When the protagonist says these words about success, it just leaves you in awe as well as inspired to get the huge success in life.

