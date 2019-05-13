Maharshi Spoilers: These Dialogues From The Mahesh Babu Movie Will Surely Give You Goosebumps!

Gelupuni Panche Vaadu Maharshi

This dialogue packs a big punch gives the film as well as its title the right meaning. One of the finest dialogues and it has been delivered the perfection by the superstar. The character says that the person who is eager about success is human, whereas the one gives success and wins for others is Maharshi.

Success Is Not A Destination..It Is A Journey

This is one of the most inspiring dialogues from the film. This dialogue which the character Rishi says about the ideal definition of success, gives a true meaning to the title as well as journey of the character Rishi.

About The Farmers

In Maharshi, the character says "Okka Aadabidda Yedisthe Intiki Manchidhi Kaadantaru, Adhe Okke Raithu Yedhisthu Deshaniki Manchidhi Kaadhu". This rightly sums up the plight of the farmer, which means in English that while a girl child's tears are considered to be bad for a family, the farmers' tears are considered to be bad for the nation.

Farmers Deserve Respect

Yet another dialogue from Maharshi that speaks for the farmers and what they really deserve. When the character says "Farmers don't need our sympathy but farmers deserve our respect", it makes you think about the farmers, who deserve all the respect and applauses.

Manam Success Aithe..Maname Definition Gi Maripotham

There might be many definitions for success but if you turn out to be successful, then you yourself will become a definition of success. When the protagonist says these words about success, it just leaves you in awe as well as inspired to get the huge success in life.