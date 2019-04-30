English
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    bredcrumb bredcrumb

    Maharshi Storyline To Be Something Really Different? Surprising Deets Inside!

    By Manu
    |

    Maharshi talks are ruling social media and online circuits. Being one of the big releases of this year, everyone can't get enough of Maharshi, the 25th movie of Mahesh Babu. There have been positive talks regarding the storyline of the movie, which is believed to be about a character named Rishi, who after completing his college moves to the US and becomes a CEO of a software company.

    Maharshi Storyline To Be Something Really Different? Surprising Deets Inside!

    However, some of the recent reports that have come out online suggest that the story is something entirely different. The buzz doing the rounds reveal that Mahesh Babu does a character, whose aim is just to become rich and richer at any cost.

    It is also being revealed that the film will have a very strong flashback episode in which it will be conveyed how Rishi turned out to be Maharshi and why the character is running behind success and money.

    However, no official update or confirmation has come up yet regarding the exact plot and storyline of the movie. It seems like the audiences would get a clear picture regarding the core plot after the arrival of the trailer. Reportedly, Maharshi's trailer will be releasing in online circuits on May 1, 2019 during the pre-release event of the film. Let us wait and see.

    (Source: Cinejosh)

    READ: Maharshi Fails To Create Huge Pre-release Buzz Among Mahesh Fans? Are These The Reasons?

    Read more about: maharshi mahesh babu
    Story first published: Tuesday, April 30, 2019, 15:34 [IST]
    Other articles published on Apr 30, 2019
    Go to : Photos
    Go to : Videos
    Go to : Wallpapers

    Get all the buzzing scoop from the world of entertainment - Filmibeat

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Filmibeat sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Filmibeat website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue