Maharshi Teaser Has To Break These Records To Become No.1; Target Is Set For Mahesh Babu Fans!
Maharshi, the Mahesh Babu movie is expected to take the box office by storm. The film that is one among the big releases of this summer season, has been scheduled to release on May 9th and now, Mahesh Babu fans are all set to receive the teaser of the film. Reports have come out that Maharshi team would drop an official update regarding the release of Maharshi teaser, which is expected to release on April 6, 2019, on the big occasion of Ugadi. As Maharshi's teaser is nearing its release timeline, here are some of the important records that the teaser would have to break so as to become the No.1 teaser and the target is set for Mahesh Babu fans.
Bharat Ane Nenu's Teaser
Interestingly, Maharshi has to overtake Mahesh Babu's own Bharat Ane Nenu to script its name in the record list. Bharat Ane Nenu's teaser took the online circuits by storm and had satisfied one and all.
The Record That It Holds
Bharat Ane Nenu's Teaser holds the record for the most viewed Telugu movie teaser within a span of 24 hours. The teaser had received over 8.6 million views within the first 24 hours of release and Maharshi's teaser will have to break this record to become the numero uno.
The Most Liked Teaser
It is Pawan Kalyan starrer Agnyaathavaasi's teaser that holds the record for the most liked teaser within 24 hours of release. Agnyathavaasi teaser had fetched 413K likes and Maharshi teaser would eye that record as well to break.
Will Maharshi Teaser Break These Records?
Mahesh Babu fans have been longing for the release of this teaser. Nothing much has to be written about the scintillating response that Maharshi's first single received. Considering the same hype and the huge buzz, Maharshi's teaser has all the probabilities to rewrite the existing records.