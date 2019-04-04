English
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    bredcrumb bredcrumb

    Maharshi Teaser Has To Break These Records To Become No.1; Target Is Set For Mahesh Babu Fans!

    By Manu
    |

    Maharshi, the Mahesh Babu movie is expected to take the box office by storm. The film that is one among the big releases of this summer season, has been scheduled to release on May 9th and now, Mahesh Babu fans are all set to receive the teaser of the film. The official announcement regarding Maharshi's teaser release come out with the team revealing that Maharshi's teaser would release on April 06, 2019 at 09:09 AM.

    As Maharshi's teaser is nearing its release timeline, here are some of the important records that the teaser would have to break so as to become the No.1 teaser and the target is set for Mahesh Babu fans.

    Bharat Ane Nenu's Teaser

    Interestingly, Maharshi has to overtake Mahesh Babu's own Bharat Ane Nenu to script its name in the record list. Bharat Ane Nenu's teaser took the online circuits by storm and had satisfied one and all.

    The Record That It Holds

    Bharat Ane Nenu's Teaser holds the record for the most viewed Telugu movie teaser within a span of 24 hours. The teaser had received over 8.6 million views within the first 24 hours of release and Maharshi's teaser will have to break this record to become the numero uno.

    The Most Liked Teaser

    It is Pawan Kalyan starrer Agnyaathavaasi's teaser that holds the record for the most liked teaser within 24 hours of release. Agnyathavaasi teaser had fetched 413K likes and Maharshi teaser would eye that record as well to break.

    Will Maharshi Teaser Break These Records?

    Mahesh Babu fans have been longing for the release of this teaser. Nothing much has to be written about the scintillating response that Maharshi's first single received. Considering the same hype and the huge buzz, Maharshi's teaser has all the probabilities to rewrite the existing records.

    ALSO READ: Mahesh Babu Fans' Funny Reactions On Social Media To Maharshi Teaser Announcement!

    Read more about: maharshi mahesh babu
    Go to : Photos
    Go to : Videos
    Go to : Wallpapers

    Get all the buzzing scoop from the world of entertainment - Filmibeat

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Filmibeat sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Filmibeat website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue