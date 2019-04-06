Maharshi Teaser Is Out; Mahesh Babu Is Sure To Impress Everyone As Rishi!

On April 04, 2019, the makers of Maharshi came up with a very pleasant announcement regarding the arrival of the much-awaited teaser of Maharshi. The Telugu movie audiences have been eagerly waiting for this very special gift from Maharshi team and now, the fruitful wait for the same is coming to an end.

As promosed, the makers of the film has come up with the teaser today. Maharshi teaser hit the online circuits at 09:09 AM. Maharshi teaser is simply phenomenal and it has indeed impressed one and all. Mahesh Babu looks extremely stylish,cool and energetic as Rishi and it is indeed a pleasure to see him in such a strong character. The teaser assures that the film will be something really different from Vamshi Paidipally's previous flicks.

Watch Maharshi teaser here..

Mahesh Babu himself took to his Twitter account to release the official teaser of the movie. He wished everyone a Happy Ugadi through the tweet.

Maharshi has been trending on Twitter since the past few hours. Maharshi teaser is coming out with the hashtag #JoinRishi and this hashtag too is expected to trend on Twitter in the coming days. Maharshi teaser is sure to set some big records on YouTube in terms of views. Let us wait and see what is on store.

Maharshi has been directed by Vamshi Paidipally. Mahesh Babu will reportedly be seen playing a character named Rishi in the film.

