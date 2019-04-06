Maharshi Teaser To Release At 9:09 AM; A Grand Reception On Cards!

On April 04, 2019, the makers of Maharshi came up with a very pleasant announcement regarding the arrival of the much-awaited teaser of Maharshi. The Telugu movies have been eagerly waiting for this very special gift from Maharshi team and now, the fruitful wait for the same is coming to an end.

Maharshi teaser will be arriving in the online circuits at 9:09 AM today (April 06, 2019). The teaser is being released on the auspicious occasion of Ugadi. There are huge expectations on the teaser of this movie, which is expected to give a befitting short brief about the mood of the film as well as the character that Mahesh Babu portrays.

Maharshi has been trending on Twitter since the past few hours. Maharshi teaser is coming out with the hashtag #JoinRishi and this hashtag too is expected to trend on Twitter in the coming days. Maharshi teaser is sure to set some big records on YouTube in terms of views. Let us wait and see what is on store.

Maharshi has been directed by Vamshi Paidipally. Mahesh Babu will reportedly be seen playing a character named Rishi in the film.