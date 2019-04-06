Maharshi Teaser Review: Meets The Expectations Of Mahesh Babu Fans; Leaves Them Overjoyed!
Maharshi's teaser has released in the online circuits and it has definitely met the humoungous expectations bestowed on it. Mahesh Babu fans and the Telugu film audiences are indeed happy about this teaser, which assures that Maharshi will be a very fine entertainer with Mahesh Babu in top gear.
Importantly, Maharshi teaser has many goosebump moments in it, which has left Mahesh Babu fans overjoyed. Director Vamshi Paidipally is expected to come up with a film which will be a perfect mix of class and mass. Maharshi teaser is trending all over on Twitter and the audiences have given a thumbs up for the teaser, which is filled with energy. It has been tagged as one of the best teasers of tthe recent times. Let us take a look at what some of the audiences have written about Maharshi teaser.
About The Running Scene
The running scene that has featured in the teaser has indeed impressed many of the audiences.
Strong Content
The teaser assures that the film won't be just about the mass factor but it will have a strong content also.
The Style Factor
The stylish quotient in the teaser has indeed impressed one and all. The punch dialogues that have been incorporated in the teaser too are gaining praises.
The Amazing Shots
The teaser of Maharshi has been filled with some really mesmerizing shots, which are a blend of both class and mass factors.
Cinematography & BGM
The teaser assures that the film will be rich in visuals. At the same time, the BGM by Devi Sri Prasad has also been garnering praises from all quarters.
The Punch Dialogue
The punch dialogues in the teaser has turned out to be a trendsetter. The dialogue Success Is Not A Destination, Success Is A Journey' has impressed everyone.
