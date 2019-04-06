Maharshi Teaser Review: Meets The Expectations Of Mahesh Babu Fans; Leaves Them Overjoyed!

RIP to box office records new records will be made from 9 may 2019 that running scene my favourite... #JoinRishi #Maharshi 🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥 https://t.co/SmPCnDPgFh — Adarsh pandilwar (@PandilwarA) April 6, 2019

About The Running Scene

The running scene that has featured in the teaser has indeed impressed many of the audiences.

Strong Content

The teaser assures that the film won't be just about the mass factor but it will have a strong content also.

#MaharshiTeaser teaser looks stylish and that punch dialouge by prince and teaser mahesh babu garu u look so handsome in teaser #Maharshi 😍😍😘😘😍😍😍😘😘 pic.twitter.com/btE6PUW38X — Vivin (@Vivin04493394) April 6, 2019

The Style Factor

The stylish quotient in the teaser has indeed impressed one and all. The punch dialogues that have been incorporated in the teaser too are gaining praises.

The Amazing Shots

The teaser of Maharshi has been filled with some really mesmerizing shots, which are a blend of both class and mass factors.

Cinematography & BGM

The teaser assures that the film will be rich in visuals. At the same time, the BGM by Devi Sri Prasad has also been garnering praises from all quarters.

The Punch Dialogue

The punch dialogues in the teaser has turned out to be a trendsetter. The dialogue Success Is Not A Destination, Success Is A Journey' has impressed everyone.