Maharshi Teaser Sets YouTube On Fire; Mahesh Babu Becomes The First Hero To Achieve These Records!

Fastest 1 Million Views

Maharshi teaser was quick to clock in 1 Million viewers on YouTube. The teaser went viral within no time and according to the reports, the teaser fetched 1 Million views within 24 minutes of its release, which is an all new record.

Fastest 10 Million Views

Maharshi teaser has already crossed the 10 Million views mark on YouTube. More importantly, the teaser has already become the fastest Telugu movie teaser to reach the 10 Million views club. Reportedly, the teaser achieved this within 18 hours of its release, which is a new record

Record Views In 24 Hours

It has been 24 hours since the release of Maharshi and it has received record views so far. According to the latest reports, Maharshi teaser fetched 12.6 Million views. Which is a new record.

In Terms Of Likes

Maharshi has broken all the existing records in terms of views. However, it couldn't break the records in terms of likes. It couldn't overtake Bharat Ane Nenu teasers' record of being the teaser that crossed 100K likes within the shortest time.