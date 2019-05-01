English
    Maharshi Trailer Review: Mahesh Babu Mania Reigns Supreme!

    By
    |

    Last year, actor Mahesh Babu became the talk of the town for all the right reasons when Bharat Ane Nenu opened to a thunderous response at the box office and emerged as a runaway hit. The film, directed by Koratala Siva, featured him in the role of a politician and served as strong proof of his abilities as a mass hero. With 2018 in the rearview, 'Prince' is gearing up for the Maharshi which is slated to release on May 9, 2019.

    The film's trailer, which hit the online circuits a few minutes ago, has taken the social media by storm for all the right reasons. Here are the top Twitter reactions to the Maharshi trailer.

    Mallika Mylavarapu @iam_mallika

    Every frame is so classy. Looks rich in terms of camera work. Great cast. @urstrulyMahesh look maatram highlight

    Kaushik LM @LMKMovieManiac

    #MaharshiTrailer looks grand, glossy and entertaining.. Needless to say, @urstrulyMahesh ROCKS as the +ve, charming and optimistic #Rishi ! Eagerly looking fwd to #SSMB25 #MaharshionMay9th

    #MaharshiOnMay9th DRM@ManojDommeti

    Never expected I'm the 1st one tofor this Superstar's Landmark film #MaharshiTrailer Trailer looks SuperGet ready flks to see new Records in TFI on May 9th Racha starts from May 9th

    Mahesh @MaheshP_8

    #MaharshiTrailer This is why @urstrulyMahesh unique in tollywood... Always with terrific movies

    Maharshi, directed by Vamshi Paidapally is an emotional drama which revolves around the concept of organic farming. It features Pooja Hegde as the female lead and marks her first collaboration with the Super Star. Actors Allari Naresh and Jagapathi Babu too are a part of its stellar cast.

    The film, produced by Dil Raju, was originally supposed to release in April but it got delayed due to a few production issues,

    So, are you looking forward to Maharshi? Did you like the trailer? Comments, please!

    Maharshi Trailer Out: Mahesh Babu's Movie Looks Promising

    Read more about: mahesh babu maharshi
